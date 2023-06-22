Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

Humidity increases over the weekend
Highs today will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Highs today will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Upper 80s & lower 90s today
  • Cooler Next Week
  • Rain looks likely on Sunday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure continues to slowly drift off to the east of here and it will bring sunshine and very warm temperatures to the region. Highs will be reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s today and tomorrow. Average highs are near 80 for this time of the year.

Sunshine is expected to continue through the remainder of the week as the weather pattern has stagnated. There is a cold front looming to the west but it is not expected to arrive until later in the weekend. Once it moves through, temperatures are expected cool significantly and only reach upper 70s early next week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Overall, the weekend forecast is looking pretty good. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine, but very warm temperatures can be expected with highs in the lower 90s. On Sunday, that cold front will be approaching and scattered showers/t-storms will be likely along with a temporary increase in the humidity. Briefly cooler temperatures will move in for the early part of next week.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Sunny and very warm. High: 90. Wind: E 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Wind: Light.

Friday: Sunny and very warm. High: 91.

Saturday: Sunny and very warm. High: 91.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement...
Escaped inmate back behind bars in Dane Co.

Latest News

Over 15 hours of daylight.
Hot Start To Summer
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today.
The heat continues...
Air quality alert through Friday
Summer Starts
Summer Heat As Summer Begins