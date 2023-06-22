Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

Upper 80s & lower 90s today

Cooler Next Week

Rain looks likely on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure continues to slowly drift off to the east of here and it will bring sunshine and very warm temperatures to the region. Highs will be reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s today and tomorrow. Average highs are near 80 for this time of the year.

Sunshine is expected to continue through the remainder of the week as the weather pattern has stagnated. There is a cold front looming to the west but it is not expected to arrive until later in the weekend. Once it moves through, temperatures are expected cool significantly and only reach upper 70s early next week.

What’s Coming Up...

Overall, the weekend forecast is looking pretty good. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine, but very warm temperatures can be expected with highs in the lower 90s. On Sunday, that cold front will be approaching and scattered showers/t-storms will be likely along with a temporary increase in the humidity. Briefly cooler temperatures will move in for the early part of next week.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Sunny and very warm. High: 90. Wind: E 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Wind: Light.

Friday: Sunny and very warm. High: 91.

Saturday: Sunny and very warm. High: 91.

