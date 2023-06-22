Two vehicle crash in Rock Co. leads to closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are road closures in Rock Co. after a two-vehicle crash with injury occurred Thursday morning outside of Janesville.

The crash happened on W HWY 11 at the bypass near N Pahl Rd. The eastbound and westbound lanes are both closed.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say the crash occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Rock County officials confirmed at least one person is hurt following the crash but they didn’t say to what extent.

