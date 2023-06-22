Verona school board allows security director to stay on

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Director of Security and Crisis Management for the Verona Area School District will stay on the job after allegedly hitting a student.

The school board made the decision on Corey Saffold’s fate early Thursday morning after hearing from both sides of the incident during its Wednesday night meeting. Previously, his attorney had pleaded with the community to come out to support his client at the meeting.

Saffold was charged with child abuse a week earlier after he allegedly struck the 17-year-old student with his elbow during an exchange on May 18 at Verona High School. He is due back in court next month.

In the meeting, the board opted to let Saffold stay with the district. However, they plan to work with him to redefine his role.

In a statement released on the day Saffold was charged, VASD offered an update on its own investigation and noted that Saffold had been placed on leave since the day of the incident.

“The VASD does not condone initiating physical force between staff and students,” the district wrote. “Use of physical force should be a last resort, and only used to protect or prevent injury or harm to others or self.”

In the criminal complaint, a Verona Police Dept. officer cited a witness who said he had known the student since the latter was a little kid and that the teen had been having issues lately. The witness claimed the student had been wandering halls, loitering, and rarely going to class. He alleged that the student had made threatening statements toward school security earlier that day. Another witness also reported the student was being uncooperative that day, not following rules, or going to class.

Following the confrontation, the student was taken into custody after Saffold told officers the teenager bit him. The complaint indicated the student was belligerent during this time kicking at the car doors and repeatedly saying he wanted to fight Saffold.

During an interview with a Verona police detective, the student accused Saffold of following him, antagonizing him, and telling him to go to class. “I said what I said and he hit me,” the complaint quoted him saying. When has what he had said, the student recounted telling Saffold to “get the f*** out of my face.”

VASD stated on Wednesday that it has been cooperating with the police investigation in addition to conducting its own inquiry. During Saffold’s absence, Deputy Superintendent Angela Hawkins has been coordinating safety and security management for the district.

