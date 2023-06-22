Wis. pharmacists optimistic about bill allowing them to prescribe birth control

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pharmacists are feeling optimistic about Wednesday’s Wisconsin State Assembly session, which introduced a bill that would allow pharmacists to dispense and prescribe contraception.

The Republican-controlled state Assembly proposed Assembly Bill 176, which would allow pharmacists to not only dispense contraception, but prescribe it without a doctor’s prescription.

“Increasing access to contraceptives is a step towards giving women back full control over their bodies in a state where that right has been stripped away,” Democrat Rep. Jenna Jacobson said Wednesday. “So thank you for taking this step in the right direction. Thank you for giving us this breadcrumb. But also know that breadcrumbs alone will not sustain Wisconsin families or satisfy the women of Wisconsin.”

Pharmacy Manager at Waunakee Hometown Pharmacy Heather Walker said she is more than willing to help in the distribution of birth control, especially given how busy physicians are these days.

“If you call for physical, you’re looking at 6 or 8 months out,” Walker said. “Specialists are much further out than that so if you have somebody who has an urgent need for contraception, you’re gonna get that done much more quickly then if you have to schedule an appointment with a provider and then wait that amount of time.”

But concerns about qualifications were brought up during Wednesday’s session with Republican Rep. Chuck Wichgers reading a leader from a worried physician.

“Pregnancy and family planning involve something greater, more profound and entirely different from other prescription and dispending activities and do not property fall in their role. I couldn’t agree more,” Wichgers said.

Walker responded to this concern, referring back to the Covid-19 pandemic, when pharmacists were relied on for vaccinations.

“I think there was some hesitancy among providers, ‘can pharmacists really do that?’ And now if you call your clinics to get a vaccine, most of the time you’re going to get that response, ‘Go to your pharmacy to get that,’ Walker said.

The bill will now head to the Senate, where a similar measure was stalled previously. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Joe Kitchens said he is optimistic the bill will receive a Senate vote this time around.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.