1 dead and 1 injured after a small plane crashes into northern Lake Michigan

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into northern Lake Michigan near Beaver Island on Friday, killing one person and injuring another.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says a Coast Guard helicopter diverted from a training mission to respond to a report of an overdue airplane. It says the helicopter located the airplane upside down between Whiskey Island and Beaver Island.

It says a man rescued from the water was identified as 70-year-old Randy Seaman. He was airlifted to Charlevoix Municipal Airport and then transported to a hospital.

Also in the airplane was 65-year-old Beverly Jean Anderson. She did not survive.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

On the Road visits Summerfest
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building.
Killing outside Dane Co. jail likely traces back to 2016 shooting, prosecutors say
We'll have several chances of showers over the next 7 days
A Very Hot Day Tomorrow
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives