1 dead and 1 injured after a small plane crashes into northern Lake Michigan

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into northern Lake Michigan near Beaver Island on Friday, killing one person and injuring another.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says a Coast Guard helicopter diverted from a training mission to respond to a report of an overdue airplane. It says the helicopter located the airplane upside down between Whiskey Island and Beaver Island.

It says a man rescued from the water was identified as 70-year-old Randy Seaman. He was airlifted to Charlevoix Municipal Airport and then transported to a hospital.

Also in the airplane was 65-year-old Beverly Jean Anderson. She did not survive.

