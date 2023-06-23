2 sentenced in killing outside Dane Co. jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – After pleading guilty to killing a man right outside the Dane Co. jail last year, two men returned to court Friday to learn if they would ever be eligible for release.

Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney each faced a mandatory life sentence after pleading guilty to the respective first-degree homicide charges against them. During Friday’s hearing, Judge Julie Genovese determined when and if they could receive extended supervision.

In separate appearances, Genovese ruled Cummins, 22, would have to wait until his 65th birthday to petition to be allowed out of prison. Galtney, whose homicide charge included a party to a crime modifier, was scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m.

During Cummins’ sentencing hearing, prosecutor William Brown revealed details about the killing that had never been released. He told the court the events that led to the March 2022 homicide started six years earlier with a shooting at a Madison pub. Since then, he claimed, there have been multiple shootings between two gang factions in Chicago and in Madison.

Brown also indicated other individuals in this homicide may still be on the loose. He argued one way Cummins is demonstrating he has no remorse for the shooting is the fact he has not named other accomplices, saying “several of the suspects in this homicide are out and about right now and the investigation is ongoing.”

Cummins’ attorney told Genovese that his client said he was previously shot by the victim and, as a result, he was not cognitively aware of what he was doing. He argued Cummins had taken responsibility and acknowledged that what happened did not accomplish anything.

Speaking in his own defense, Cummins said he would not make any excuses for what happened and after reading the victim impact statement from his victim’s mother, he understood how he hurt her.

The pair were accused of killing Dwayne Collins Jr. as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

Police arrested both suspects within 30 minutes of the shooting and they were initially taken into custody as persons of interest on probation holds, until the homicide charges could be filed.

Cummins pleaded guilty in February and, during the same hearing, the two other charges against him, possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and possession or use of machine guns were dropped. In May, Galtney, 25, followed suit and his second charge vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer was dropped.

