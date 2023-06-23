7 convicted in farm workers’ child sex trafficking conspiracy

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 911 call on Thanksgiving night in 2019 helped a teenager escape a sex trafficking conspiracy and led to prison sentences for seven people, according to the Justice Department.

The 16-year-old victim, who had been in foster care in Madison, was taken several times over a five-month span to Green Lake Co. where dairy farm workers paid for her to perform sex acts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office explained.

One of the men who paid for sex with the victim went on to tell others in the Guatemalan national farm worker community about her, prosecutors continued, adding that she ended up living with him and he would “loan” her to other groups in the area.

Both the Sun Prairie man who had taken her to Green Lake Co., who was identified as Julio Veleta Veleta, and the Manchester man whom she ended up living with, Evis Garcia Rivera, were each given 87-month prison sentences, the longest of the seven handed down.

“The sex trafficking of this 16-year-old victim is a serious and disturbing crime,” FBI Special Agent Michael E. Hensle said.  “The FBI and our partners will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and protect the victims of these heinous crimes.”

The victim’s Thanksgiving night call led to several immediate arrests, but also launched the investigation that resulted in all seven convictions, the Justice Dept. stated. The investigation fell under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort to fight child exploitation and abuse through partnerships among federal, state, and local law enforcement.

“The collaboration of the investigating agencies and attorney’s offices was tremendous,” Green Lake Co. Sheriff Mark Podoll said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the work everyone put into this case to pursue justice on behalf of the victim and the community.  Clearly, crimes like these have no boundaries, and any community can be impacted.”

List of the seven sentenced:

DefendantAgeCityMonths in Prison
Julio Veleta Veleta36Sun Prairie87
Evis Garcia Reviera33Manchester87
Avelino Sarceno Sarceno42Manchester30
Samuel Martinez Corado29Markesan28
Abilio Corado Gonzalez37Markesan27
Belter Arana Bautista36Brandon24
Oscar Martinez Corado21Markesan24

