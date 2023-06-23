Badgers WR Markus Allen enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen announced Friday he will be entering the transfer portal.

Allen said in a tweet that his name would be entered “soon” with three years of eligibility.

Allen was arrested in April at the Mifflin Street block party, an end-of-year celebration for University of Wisconsin- Madison students.

According to Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE), a system that offers information about offenders in U.S. jails and prisons, Allen was arrested for a weapons offense and was released on bond. UW Athletics said it was aware of the situation and gathering more information. As of Friday, no charges have been entered in state court records.

Allen appeared in six games for the Badgers last season, recording seven catches and one touchdown. In October, Allen put his name in the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. In December, he decommitted from the Gophers and later announced he would stay at Wisconsin under new Head Football Coach Luke Fickell.

