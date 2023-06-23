Brewers reliever Matt Bush returns from the injured list after missing two months

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Monday, April 17, 2023, in Seattle.(Lindsey Wasson | AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Matt Bush has been activated after missing two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff.

The Brewers activated the right-hander Friday before opening a three-game series at Cleveland. Bush fills the roster spot vacated by right-handed pitcher Trevor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Bush, 37, opened the season as the Brewers’ main setup man to closer Devin Williams, but he posted an 0-1 record with an 8.22 ERA in nine appearances before going on the injured list on April 24.

The Brewers acquired Bush from the Texas Rangers at last year’s trade deadline. Bush was 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 40 appearances for Texas and 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in 25 games with Milwaukee last season.

Megill, 29, has gone 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 14 appearances this season. He ended a string of six consecutive scoreless appearances Wednesday by allowing three runs over 1 1/3 innings in a 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane crash in Waunakee
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen (4) during first half of an NCAA football game against...
Badgers WR Markus Allen enters transfer portal
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4...
Khris Middleton has declined his player option for 2023-24 season, GM confirms
Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, shoots while defended by Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5)...
Bucks acquire two new players in NBA Draft
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) celebrates defeating Marquette in a second-round...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser signs two-way contract with Utah Jazz