Bucks acquire two new players in NBA Draft

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two new Bucks will be joining the rest of the herd in Milwaukee.

The NBA draft took place Thursday night. Going into the draft, the Bucks had a lone selection – the last pick oat number 58. But after a trade with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee came away with two new players.

The Bucks acquired Andre Jackson Jr., out of the University of Connecticut. He was the 36th overall pick by the Magic. The Bucks traded a 2030 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

Jackson Jr. is a 6′6″, 200-pound guard who helped UConn win the NCAA title last season.

At number 58, Milwaukee took forward Chris Livingston out of Kentucky -- where he played one season. He’s 6′6″ and 220 pounds. In 34 games with the Wildcats, he averaged 6.3 PPG and 4.2 RPG.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.