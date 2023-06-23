GRAPHIC: Chase of car theft suspects causes head-on crash, caught on video

GRAPHIC WARNING: The end of the chase was caught on surveillance camera.
GRAPHIC WARNING: The end of the chase was caught on surveillance camera.
By WABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) - Suspected car thieves led police on a chase through the streets of Newark on Thursday.

But it came to a violent end when the stolen car crashed head-on with another vehicle, and the suspects made every effort to get away.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Contents of this video may be disturbing to some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The end of the chase was caught on surveillance camera. (Source: WABC/ANONYMOUS SURVEILLANCE CAMERA VIDEO/ANONYMOUS PHOTO/CNN)

Police said they were eventually able to arrest three juveniles and one adult in connection with the theft and chase.

The chase involved state police going after a white BMW until it hit a dark-colored Sonata driven by an off-duty member of Homeland Security who was heading to work.

The sound of the crash at the intersection of Meeker Avenue and Empire Street caused the staff of Josloff Glass Company to jump into action.

“Yeah, we heard the boom. It was like a, just a, I can’t even describe the boom,” Angela Josloff said. “But we heard it, and I just, out of impulse, I just ran and locked the other door so we’d all be safe.”

The suspects were surrounded. Each one took off running in different directions.

One was hit by a unmarked police vehicle. He went down and was taken into custody.

It appears that two others ran onto the property of Josloff Glass Company followed by pursuing officers on foot.

One suspect climbed onto a shipping freight container. Both were eventually taken into custody.

The final suspect was captured inside of Weequahic Park.

A trooper suffered injuries during the pursuit, and several state police vehicles were also struck by the BMW, which was stolen from Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
Plane crash in Waunakee
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

Oregon Summer Fest takes place Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Oregon Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4...
Khris Middleton has declined his player option for 2023-24 season, GM confirms
A homeowner in Texas said that he and his family feel lucky to be alive after a large tree...
Fallen tree splits home in half
Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, shoots while defended by Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5)...
Bucks acquire two new players in NBA Draft
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season