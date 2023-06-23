Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says if the rear view camera image doesn’t display, it can cut driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8. It has no reports of any injuries.

Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting July 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
Plane crash in Waunakee
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

Oregon Summer Fest takes place Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Oregon Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4...
Khris Middleton has declined his player option for 2023-24 season, GM confirms
A homeowner in Texas said that he and his family feel lucky to be alive after a large tree...
Fallen tree splits home in half
Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, shoots while defended by Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5)...
Bucks acquire two new players in NBA Draft
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season