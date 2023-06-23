Janesville Craig coach accused of recording students pleads not guilty

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Craig coach accused of secretly recording students returned to court Friday for his arraignment.

Brian Kitzman stood mute as the Rock Co. court commissioner entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Kitzman, 38, remains free on $10,000 bond and his trial dates have not been set.

He is charged with two felonies, capturing an intimate representation and invasion of privacy by using a surveillance device.

Kitzman was arrested after a camera found hidden in a girls’ locker room at Janesville Craig High School was traced back to him, according to prosecutors. According to the Janesville Police Department, Kitzman told investigators he had recorded around 18 students over approximately the past two years.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.