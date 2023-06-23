Khris Middleton has declined his player option for 2023-24 season, GM confirms

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Miami.(Marta Lavandier | AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst confirmed that Khris Middleton declined his player option for the upcoming season but added that the team hopes to keep the three-time All-Star forward.

ESPN first reported that Middleton had opted against exercising the $40.4 million option.

“Khris is core to who we are and really all the success we’ve had,” Horst said late Thursday night at a post-draft news conference. “Our goal is always to sustain our success and continue to compete and (have) a chance to win and be in position to win year in and year out. We hope to have him back.”

Middleton, who turns 32 on Aug. 12, averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33 games last season. He missed the first 20 games of the season while recovering from wrist surgery and sat out 18 straight games later in the season due to a sore right knee.

