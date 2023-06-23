Killing outside Dane Co. jail likely traces back to 2016 shooting, prosecutors say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The seeds of the deadly shooting just outside the Dane Co. jail last year were planted in 2016 when someone was killed at a bar on Madison’s west side, a Dane Co. prosecutor alleged during Friday’s sentencing hearing for the downtown shooting.

The revelation came as prosecutors offered more insight of what led to the March 2022 killing of Dwayne Collins, Jr., as he walked out of the City-County Building. They claimed it was the latest in a series of retributive attacks between rival gang factions that have stretched between the Wisconsin capital and Chicago.

“I think the vast majority of people who live in Madison do not operate with the understanding that there are somewhat lethal street gangs operating amongst us,” Deputy District Attorney William Brown told the judge. He attributed that partially to the late hours and locations where those incidents occurred, contrasting that with a shooting just yards away from the city’s law enforcement headquarters.

According to the state, there may be more individuals connected to the crime who have not been arrested, who are “out and about.”

Demone Cummins, 22, appears in a Dane Co. courtroom where he was sentenced for first-degree homicide, party to a crime, on June 23, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)

Until the state began making its case why Demone Cummins, the man who shot Collins, should never be allowed an opportunity for extended release, very few details had been released. The original criminal complaint against him and the other defendant, Amond Galtney, indicated investigators were still working to determine a motive.

Drawing another link to Chicago, Brown suggested Cummins was likely a hitman from the Windy City who was offered tens of thousands of dollars for the killing and said the defendant had minimal ties to Madison. Brown cautioned the court, however, that he was “speaking somewhat cryptically” because the investigation is still ongoing, and suspects may still be on the loose.

On Friday, Dane Co. Judge Julie Genovese sentenced both Cummins, 22, and Galtney, 27, to life in prison. They will both have the opportunity for extended supervision on their respective 65 th birthdays. Both men had pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, with Galtney’s charge having a party to a crime modifier added. Prosecutors alleged he had been the driver when Cummins jumped out of an SUV and shot Collins.

Armond Galtney appears during a sentencing hearing after be convicted of first-degree homicide for a shooting outside the Dane Co. jail. (WMTV-TV/jason Rice)

THE BEGINNINGS

Eight to ten people have been killed so far in Madison and Chicago as the result of the factional in-fighting that can be traced back to the shooting outside the former O’Grady’s Pub, on Mineral Point Road, Brown estimated during Friday’s court appearance. He did not indicate how many occurred in either city.

“It’s been back-and-forth and back-and-forth,” he began during the Cummins sentencing hearing. “In fact, you’ll hear that in the [Galtney sentencing]… that people were pretty open about the back-and-forth.”

Brown’s foreshadowing led into his description of a song he attributed to Galtney, called ‘Back-to-Back.’ On the track, according to Brown, Galtney mourned the loss of someone in his faction who had been killed and warned he would get revenge by killing two people on the other side.

“That back-and-forth has continued, and it’s become more brazen,” Brown continued. He identified the individual’s death that inspired the recording as Riccardo Simms in the subsequent hearing for Galtney. Simms died after being shot on Adderbury Lane in July 2017, the Madison Police Department said at the time. He was reported to have been found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked car having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Simms’ death came more than a year after the O’Grady’s shooting that Brown claimed lit the fuse between these two factions. On April 19, 2016, Martez Moore was killed outside the Irish pub, MPD reported.

While those were the only two deaths directly referenced by Brown during Friday’s hearing, the O’Grady’s shooting was the beginning of a month-long stretch of deadly violence in Madison. Just a few weeks later, Moore’s brother, Kortney Moore, shot and killed a 28-year-old man in the Town of Madison. He was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide and sentenced to ten years. Additionally, about a week after that second shooting, one of Martez Moore’s friends, Darius Haynes, was killed outside of a BP gas station.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.