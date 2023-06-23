Madison’s Jerry Kelly plays practice round at SentryWorld

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Madison native Jerry Kelly traveled to SentryWorld in Stevens Point to play his practice round ahead of the U.S. Senior Open next week.

Kelly is familiar with SentryWorld, having played their a lot in his junior days with Steve Stricker, who will also be a participant next week. Safe to say, Kelly is feeling right at home.

“To have it in our home state. Play into the home crowd, I like to play it just a little bit. But, I really want to perform,” Kelly said.

“This was a complex back in the day that has definitely outdone itself in the way they’ve redone it,” Kelly added. “It looks like it’s been here forever.”

Kelly will join Stricker next week as the two marquee Wisconsin natives at the event, with hopes of joining Stricker as a contender on the final day.

“It’s like playing against your brother. You want to beat him so bad, and he’s on such a tear right now,” Kelly said. He’s playing so well that I don’t want him to drop off. I want to get my game up to that level so I can compete.”

Kelly said the course plays very fast and the greens are very thick, which should make for a challenge when the golfers come to Stevens Point next week.

We know how to grow grass up here and it’s tall right now,” Kelly said. “It’s going to be a test. They can stretch this thing as long as the have to, but it can test just about anybody out there right now.”

The U.S. Senior Open will start with four rounds starting on Thursday and ending on Sunday. There will also be practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

