‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Larry Myers Jr. dies, family member says

Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd...
Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An aspiring gospel singer who starred in TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits died at 49, according to several reports.

People magazine reports Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” Darrell wrote in the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Myers appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” in January 2022 and weighed 940 pounds when he was on the show.

He continued to document his weight loss journey on his YouTube channel and launched “The Buttermilk Biscuit Show.”

His god-sister Sonya Hines created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” Hines wrote. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane crash in Waunakee
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
File photo
Wisconsin governor signs affordable housing bills, Republicans approve funding
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a...
Brewers reliever Matt Bush returns from the injured list after missing two months
Doubt over events of migrant boat tragedy
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation