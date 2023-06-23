Oregon Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon’s Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend rain or shine.
The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event with live music, a carnival, beer tent and a softball tournament all taking place Friday through Sunday.
Full list of events:
Friday, June 23
All Day Softball Tournament
2-8 pm Safety Night
5 pm Live Entertainment by The eMpTy Vees
8 pm Live Entertainment by Super Tuesday
9:45 pm Fireworks
Saturday, June 24
11-3 pm Craft Fair, Netherwood Knoll gym
2-5 pm Bingo
7-10 pm Teen Night
5 pm Live Entertainment by Dan Lepien
8 pm Live Entertainment by Kyle Killgore
Sunday, June 25
12 pm Parade, downtown
10-5 pm Taste of Fire (formerly RibFest)
Location: Kiser Firemen’s Park, Oregon 245 Brook St. , Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.