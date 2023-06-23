Oregon Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend

Oregon Summer Fest takes place Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Oregon Summer Fest takes place Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, 2023.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon’s Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend rain or shine.

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event with live music, a carnival, beer tent and a softball tournament all taking place Friday through Sunday.

Full list of events:

Friday, June 23

All Day Softball Tournament

2-8 pm Safety Night

5 pm Live Entertainment by The eMpTy Vees

8 pm Live Entertainment by Super Tuesday

9:45 pm Fireworks

Saturday, June 24

11-3 pm Craft Fair, Netherwood Knoll gym

2-5 pm Bingo

7-10 pm Teen Night

5 pm Live Entertainment by Dan Lepien

8 pm Live Entertainment by Kyle Killgore

Sunday, June 25

12 pm Parade, downtown

10-5 pm Taste of Fire (formerly RibFest)

Location: Kiser Firemen’s Park, Oregon 245 Brook St. , Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

