Oregon Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon’s Summer Fest returns to Kiser Park this weekend rain or shine.

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event with live music, a carnival, beer tent and a softball tournament all taking place Friday through Sunday.

Full list of events:

Friday, June 23

All Day Softball Tournament

2-8 pm Safety Night

5 pm Live Entertainment by The eMpTy Vees

8 pm Live Entertainment by Super Tuesday

9:45 pm Fireworks

Saturday, June 24

11-3 pm Craft Fair, Netherwood Knoll gym

2-5 pm Bingo

7-10 pm Teen Night

5 pm Live Entertainment by Dan Lepien

8 pm Live Entertainment by Kyle Killgore

Sunday, June 25

12 pm Parade, downtown

10-5 pm Taste of Fire (formerly RibFest)

Location: Kiser Firemen’s Park, Oregon 245 Brook St. , Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

