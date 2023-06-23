On the Road visits Summerfest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday, NBC15 is traveling around south central Wisconsin showcasing all the hot spots to hit this summer. This week, we’re visiting Summerfest in Milwaukee.

Summerfest

US Cellular Local Brand Manager Tamara Tomczyk talked about the history of US Cellular Stage at Summerfest, as well as this year’s interactive visitor experience.

“We tore down a stage, we built this beautiful new stage in 2018. We’ve seen all the other stage grow and get more and more beautiful each year, and we’re so proud of this stage we have here, it’s got a beautiful lake view,” Tomcyk said.

Visit Milwaukee’s Ian Thompson talked about activities in the city this year, including tours of Brew City Milwaukee.

“The Chicago Fire happened unfortunately, brewers needed to find a new place to be able to brew at. Instead of going in the ashes they looked north because we have the freshwater supply of Lake Michigan, which is lovely and behind us, and that’s how Brew City started,” Thompson said.

Thompson also brought up Milwaukee being chosen as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention, adding that it is a great opportunity for the city to show off to a national audience.

Mitchell Park Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes were built in 1964, 1966 and 1967. The domes are a living plant museum, highlighting plants from all over the world. There is a floral show dome, a tropical dome and a desert dome.

Something new at the domes this summer is a Dinosaur Exhibit, which has realistic looking dinosaurs on display among plants and flowers found around the same time as the dinos. Walking through the domes almost makes it feel like you’re walking through Jurassic Park.

“Jurassic Park, without the immediate threat, yes,” explained Mitchell Park Domes Visitor Experience Coordinator Eric Levin. “Again, these guys, they don’t move although they might move in your imagination. As you spot them in your peripheral vision, you might see some movement, but they are stationary so it’s safe.”

The Dino Domes exhibit runs through September 10 and the domes are open every day of the week except Tuesdays.

