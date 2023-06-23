Stevens Point native Joey Hauser signs two-way contract with Utah Jazz

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Joey Hauser has signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, his agency announced Thursday night.

Hauser will join his Brother, Sam, who’s a forward for the Boston Celtics, in professional basketball.

Joey Hauser has agreed to a two-way deal with the @utahjazz 👏 #GSMFamily pic.twitter.com/bPzz7nP0dx — Glushon Sports Mgmt (@GlushonSM) June 23, 2023

Joey averaged career-highs of 14.4 points per game and 7 rebounds per game for the Michigan State Spartans. He also averaged 16.3 pointers per game during the Spartans’ run to the Sweet 16.

The two-way contract allows Joey to be rostered in the G League and in the NBA. Each NBA team gets two contracts to use.

Hauser has said in the past that being on the court with his brother would be his dream, telling NewsChannel 7 in March, “Obviously, I want to play in the NBA. And hopefully, I’ve done enough to get to that level,” Joey said. “Just being on that same court again with him would be awesome.”

Joey will likely first see the court for Utah in the NBA Summer League, which runs from July 7-17.

