Sun Prairie apartment fire displaces family of three

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie family of three was displaced after a fire at an 8-unit apartment building Thursday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said.

SPF&R reported a fire on the 200 block of Foxdale Drive and found smoke coming out of an apartment on the building’s ground floor. The building’s fire alarms had alerted other occupants of the fire.

Sun Prairie Police made sure everyone was out of the building while SPF&R worked to put out the fire, officials said.

There was no one in the apartment at the time.

The fire was found in a bedroom, and while the cause has not been confirmed, SPF&R encouraged residents to make sure candles and incense are fully extinguished.

The apartment was home to a family of three who the American Red Cross worked with to provide temporary housing, SPF&R said.

All smoke and potential other gasses were cleared from the building, and the seven other units were allowed back into their homes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.