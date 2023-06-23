Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool

Kathy Binke says it was exciting to see such a big cat in her backyard, but she hopes it’s the last. (Source: KPNX, Kathy Binke, CNN)
By Chase Golightly, KPNX
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPNX) – A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday evening.

Kathy Binke says it was exciting to see such a big cat in her backyard, but she hopes it’s the last.

Her neighbor Kimberly Weeldreyer said they’ve seen wildlife in their neck of the woods, but nothing like this. She’s now concerned about the safety of her pets and the whereabouts of the cougar.

“If I’m going to enjoy my pool, I’m going to have to be one eye open, one eye closed,” Weeldreyer said.

Wildlife experts are also shocked by the big cat’s brazenness.

Kristy Hayden, president of Wildlife World Zoo in the west valley, said she was blown away by the video.

“Typically, when you see mountain lions, they’re such an elusive species, even reclusive from humans,” Hayden said.

What makes this video even more unique is that mountain lions typically hunt at night to get a paw up on their prey and avoid the hot sun.

“They’re going to hunker down when it’s really hot,” Hayden said.

It’s very rare to see a cougar out in the open, but with housing developments popping up all over, it’s becoming more and more common.

Hayden recommends that if you encounter a mountain lion, contact game and fish authorities.

