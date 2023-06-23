University Park unveils new housing properties on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A brand new housing development on Madison’s west side is now officially open after University Park held its grand opening ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The area used to be home to the Westgate Mall. Now, it features three different housing properties.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this project is a step forward in alleviating the city’s affordable housing crisis.

“It’s an absolutely critical contribution to Madison’s housing crisis to have these units be affordable to families,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Among the three properties, University Park Commons offers 300 affordable housing units and targets renters making 30% to 80% of the area median income.

Oak Ridge at University Park offers living for the senior community, and 601 at University Park offers apartments at market value.

“People at all different levels of income have the opportunity to have a safe and secure home,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez said the state helped fund the project.

“We were able to offer some tax credits,” Rodriguez said. “We were able to offer some dollars for the developer to be able to make units at below market rent.”

Madison District 11 Alder Bill Tishler said this housing is an important addition to his community.

“This is an amazing asset to the community,” Tishler said. “We have a lot of single-family housing here, so having this type of housing project here that provides another form of housing for people is a great amenity to the neighborhood.”

Rhodes-Conway said the city is continuing to work on its affordable housing initiative with seven additional projects in the works.

