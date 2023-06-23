University Park unveils new housing properties on Madison’s west side

The area used to be home to the Westgate Mall. Now, it features three different housing properties.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A brand new housing development on Madison’s west side is now officially open after University Park held its grand opening ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The area used to be home to the Westgate Mall. Now, it features three different housing properties.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this project is a step forward in alleviating the city’s affordable housing crisis.

“It’s an absolutely critical contribution to Madison’s housing crisis to have these units be affordable to families,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Among the three properties, University Park Commons offers 300 affordable housing units and targets renters making 30% to 80% of the area median income.

Oak Ridge at University Park offers living for the senior community, and 601 at University Park offers apartments at market value.

“People at all different levels of income have the opportunity to have a safe and secure home,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez said the state helped fund the project.

“We were able to offer some tax credits,” Rodriguez said. “We were able to offer some dollars for the developer to be able to make units at below market rent.”

Madison District 11 Alder Bill Tishler said this housing is an important addition to his community.

“This is an amazing asset to the community,” Tishler said. “We have a lot of single-family housing here, so having this type of housing project here that provides another form of housing for people is a great amenity to the neighborhood.”

Rhodes-Conway said the city is continuing to work on its affordable housing initiative with seven additional projects in the works.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

Sun Prairie apartment fire displaces family of three
Wisconsin Republicans pass plan to cut income taxes by 15% on average
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers approve pay raise for state employees, especially corrections officers
Art of Cheese Festival, Sept. 29-Oct.1 (PRNewsfoto/Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)
Inaugural Art of Cheese Festival Announces Event Lineup