A Very Hot Day Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We end the workweek warm, dry and hazy. Highs today made it to the upper 80s with a few low 90s in the area. This high pressure that has been in control is also helping to trap that Canadian smoke. Clear skies will stay overnight with lows only down into the mid to lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to trend up on Saturday and we’re expecting widespread highs between 90 to 93.

Changes begin for us starting early Saturday evening with an approaching cold front moving into our area. Clouds will be thickening by mid afternoon, and then we’re looking at some showers and thunderstorms starting in the early evening. In some of the stronger storms gusty winds and heavier downpours are likely. There will be a break overnight into Sunday morning and then the cold front and associated low will be pushing through on Sunday. Showers will be more off and on for much of Sunday and slowly tapering off on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 70s on Sunday as a milder airmass moves in. Rainfall totals could reach up to 1.5″ by Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the beginning along with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll be watching for another chance of showers on Tuesday, but forecast models are in disagreement with each other.

