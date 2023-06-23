Wisconsin governor signs affordable housing bills, Republicans approve funding

File photo
File photo(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A package of bipartisan measures bolstering affordable housing in Wisconsin has received final approval from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, while Republicans have signed off on more than half a billion dollars to pay for the effort.

Evers signed five bills into law Thursday establishing loan programs for builders and landlords and making it easier for developers to get permits for new residences. One of the measures sets limits on who can challenge permitting decisions and requires that local governments approve permits for residential housing projects that don’t violate local standards.

Meanwhile, Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget-writing committee set aside $525 million on Thursday to fund the new loans, which are targeted to projects that improve aging units, expand infrastructure such as roads and utilities to serve affordable housing, or convert vacant commercial buildings into affordable housing.

“Access to safe, reliable, and affordable housing statewide is an absolutely critical part of addressing Wisconsin’s long-standing workforce challenges,” Evers said in a statement.

The Legislature is expected to pass the state budget, which includes funding for the housing projects, next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane crash in Waunakee
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Wisconsin capital building
Tax cuts and a UW squeeze: A look at the proposed GOP-backed Wisconsin state budget
Wisconsin school district weighs banning ‘safe space’ signs that LGBTQ students find supportive
Bill to let pharmacists prescribe birth control passes Wisconsin Assembly
Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin lawmakers approve liquor law overhaul