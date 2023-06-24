16 years later: Family of Kelly Nolan offering reward for information on her killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been 16 years since 22-year-old Kelly Nolan disappeared from Madison’s State Street, her body later found in a wooded property in Dane County, and her death deemed a homicide.

Nolan’s family is once again offering a reward for any information leading to the conviction of her killer. The Madison Police Department released a statement on the family’s behalf.

“She was a daughter, sister, niece and friend. Someone with contagious energy who could always make us laugh,” the statement read. “The type of person who sought the good in this world. She was just beginning to live her life when she was tragically taken from us. Someone out there knows something. We know coming forward will not be easy. But we ask you to tell police what you heard, saw or believe happened to Kelly.”

Nolan was a student at UW-Whitewater who was living on East Mifflin Street in Madison for the summer of 2007 at the time and was searching for a part-time job, according to her family.

Nolan was last seen in downtown Madison with friends during the early morning hours of June 23, 2007 before she and her friends separated. Witnesses told MPD that Nolan was spotted on the 500 block of State Street between 2:20-2:30 a.m. that day. Her body was found 16 days later, on July 9, 2007, on the 4700 block of Schneider Drive in the Town of Dunn.

There are currently no persons of interest or suspects in Nolan’s death. MPD said Friday that multiple detectives remain assigned to the case and are continuing to pursue all new leads.

Full statement from the Nolan family:

“We miss her every day. Kelly’s death changed our family, but her legacy of love and kindness keeps us going. She was a daughter, sister, niece and friend. Someone with contagious energy who could always make us laugh. The type of person who sought the good in this world. She was just beginning to live her life when she was tragically taken from us. Someone out there knows something. We know coming forward will not be easy. But we ask you to tell police what you heard, saw or believe happened to Kelly. Help our family understand what happened to Kelly during her final moments. We want to thank the Madison Police Department, which remains dedicated to solving this case and works daily to prevent other innocent young women from becoming victims.”

