American Girl fans from around the world attend final MCM benefit sale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After more than three decades of the annual tradition, the Madison Children’s Museum is hosting the final American Girl Benefit Sale this weekend at the Alliant Energy center.

Cat Messiana has been collecting American Girl Dolls since she was a kid. Almost 20 years later, with a collection of over 40 dolls, Messiana made the trip from California for the final event.

“I’ve never been to Wisconsin and I’ve always wanted to go to the benefit sale but you know it was really never in the cards because I was a kid and I was like, ‘Mom can we go?’ and it’s really far away, you know,” Messiana said. “And I’m an adult with an adult paycheck, I’m gonna go because it’s the last one ever.”

No matter the age, both kids and adults cherish the American Girl tradition.

“It’s really kind of bittersweet this year because they have been coming for years,” CEO of Madison Children’s Museum Deb Gilpin said. “There are families here coming in just now that had all matching outfits, and they come every year like that and it’s really is, they look forward to it all year they make their plans they’ve come from all 50 states, four continents, and they’ve turned it into a social event.”

Organizers are expecting up to 7,000 fans from around the world to attend this weekend’s sale.

“All the revenue from this has ended up going back into our community,” Gilpin said. “So it goes to the arts and culture and science and nature centers of the county that serve children. So really it has been $22 million of revenue over those years into those agencies”

Although a chapter in Madison is closing, fans are still waiting to hear what’s next.

“There’s rumors going around that they’re going to do something else, so we’ll see if that happens or not. Hopefully it’s closer to me so I don’t have to make the hike out here, but I think it was worth it,” Messiana said.

The sale is continuing Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon and walkup tickets are still available, but organizers warn inventory may be limited.

