Atwood Avenue traffic changes, sidewalks reopen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Atwood Avenue will be seeing another traffic change on Madison’s near east side starting Monday.

Cars going northbound should use the newly paved lane on the lake side of the street starting at Walter Street, and then move back to the other side near Oakridge/Sugar Avenue.

Southbound traffic will stay on the same detour from Fair Oaks Avenue to Milwaukee Street to US 51/Stoughton Road to Cottage Grove Road.

Pedestrian walkways will reopen at Walter Street and will be the main access point for Atwood Avenue.

City officials say the change serves to help build new infrastructure and that progress is steady. They say the construction will be done by fall 2023.

More info on the construction can be found on the city’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.