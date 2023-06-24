Baraboo Big Top Parade says goodbye to elephants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A favorite Baraboo celebration returns this weekend, saying goodbye to some of its larger members.

The Big Top Parade takes to the streets in Baraboo Saturday with a new grand marshal: the Circus World elephants.

This year marks the elephants’ last time in the parade, so organizers said they gave the elephants the leading role.

“Circus World’s elephants are fan favorites every year,” said Nanci Caflisch, co-chair of the Big Top Parade organizing committee. “We want to savor their last appearance in the parade and celebrate their considerable contribution to our event.”

After performing this summer at Circus World, the elephants will retire at an elephant sanctuary in Oklahoma.

The parade is set for 11 a.m. and is part of a full circus weekend, organizers explained. The celebration began Thursday with Professor Stich’s Original Circus Band performing at Concerts on the Square, and continues Saturday with a performance from acrobats, aerialists, and clowns followed by the parade.

After the parade, Circus World will be hosting shows at 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“This will be one rootin,’ tootin’ weekend,” said Scott O’Donnell, Executive Director of Circus World. “Help us ‘Go West’ and wish ‘Happy Trails’ to our beloved elephants … ‘til we meet again.”

The circus has a “Go West” theme this year, which will be shown in the big top parade and show.

More information on the Big Top Parade can be found on the event’s website.

The elephants will still be performing for the summer season, organizers said. Show times and schedules can be found on the Circus World website.

