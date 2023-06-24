Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.(Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Reedsburg 13-year-old James Yoblonski is organizing a search effort.

Yoblonski’s father posted on Facebook saying anyone who wants to help should meet at Badger Ammunition in Baraboo at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We will be doing a search for James this sun all and any persons that want to help in the search friends family anyone please meet at badger ammunition in Baraboo Wi Sunday at 10:00 am we will meet there first,” Yoblonski’s father posted. “And go from there we will be searching from sky high road south and HWY 12 east please any one that wants to come help all are welcome I will have 6 cases of water with me.”

Yoblonski went missing along with a handgun and two wilderness survival guides from his home June 12.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office previously stated that while the handgun is suspected to be with Yoblonski, he is not a threat to himself or others.

Police continuously searched for Yoblonski in the Devil’s Lake State Park area, saying they believe he is avoiding law enforcement in an attempt to live off the grid as a survivalist.

Anyone with information on Yoblonski’s possible location is encouraged to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

We'll have several chances of showers over the next 7 days
Hot Today, Mild Tomorrow
Patricia Kierski reflects on the one-year anniversary of losing her husband in a Sauk Co....
Sauk Co. woman reflects on one-year anniversary of losing husband in hit-and-run
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building.
Killing outside Dane Co. jail likely traces back to 2016 shooting, prosecutors say
Sauk Co. woman reflects on one-year anniversary of losing husband in hit-and-run