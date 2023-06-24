Hot today, mild tomorrow

Hottest day of the week

Showers and thunderstorms move in tonight

Milder temperatures begin Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is going to be a hot day out there today, the hottest of the week. We got down to the lower 60s this morning but by 10 am we will be over 80, and by 3 pm we should be heading toward the 90s. Many of us today we’ll be seeing highs into the lower 90s, and I wouldn’t rule even a few localized areas even reaching 95. It’s not just the heat that will be the problem today, we’re still dealing with unhealthier air quality. Our atmosphere has been fairly stagnant for the end of the week, but tomorrow we’ll get some mixing in the atmosphere, and that should help to clear the air a bit.

What’s Coming Up...

That mixing of the atmosphere is going to be provided by a cold front and its associated weather moving in later tonight. Ahead of the cold front, we’re looking at showers and thunderstorms moving in. These will begin to provide some much-needed rain. Gusty winds and some heavy downpours are likely going to be associated with these storms as they pass through. Then Sunday midday, the actual front will move through. We’ll then switch over to more scattered showers, and also a noticeable temperature change. Milder air will move in behind the front and we’re looking at a high of 77.

Looking Ahead...

Showers will continue into Monday as well as milder temperatures. The storm’s rainfall will be anywhere from 1/2″ to possibly over 1 1/2″. This won’t fix the drought, but will definitely be welcomed. After Monday’s showers, we’re looking at sunnier weather for the middle of the week and temperatures to stay near normal.

