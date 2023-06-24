Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a judge on Friday night to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this week set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for Trump, who faces 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team asked Cannon to reschedule the trial for Dec. 11. They said the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Trump’s lawyers to obtain security clearances, a process that is underway.

Former President Trump responded to the indictment. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, DOJ, BILL HENNESSY, U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA)

The Justice Department said this week that it has begun sharing with the Trump legal team evidence relevant to the case.

But, they said in their Friday filing, “Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate.”

The Justice Department said Trump’s lawyers do not object to pushing the trial date back. The judge will ultimately set the trial date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Patricia Kierski reflects on the one-year anniversary of losing her husband in a Sauk Co....
Sauk Co. woman reflects on one-year anniversary of losing husband in hit-and-run
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building.
Killing outside Dane Co. jail likely traces back to 2016 shooting, prosecutors say
Sauk Co. woman reflects on one-year anniversary of losing husband in hit-and-run
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season