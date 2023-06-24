Madison ballroom dance studio holds 24-hour dance marathon for local non-profit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison ballroom dance studio is teaching ballroom dance lessons for 24 hours straight this weekend to raise money for a local non-profit.

Held at Fred Astaire Dance Studios on Madison’s west side, the teaching marathon started at 6 a.m. Saturday and will run until 6 a.m. Sunday. The 11 instructors have a goal of teaching over 100 lessons during the 24 hours to ballroom dancers of all ages and abilities.

“Anyone can be a part of this. So we have students who have been dancing for a few weeks, someone who has been dancing over 10 years. No age or level limits so anyone who could be part of this we always welcome them in the studio,” Owner of Fred Astaire Dance Studios Madison West Tetiana Lutsenko said.

The dance marathon is collecting donations for Felicia’s Donation Closet, a Madison-based non-profit that helps women and children that have survived domestic abuse, helping them get a hand up in life with donated items such as furniture, clothes and school supplies.

“We know that this is a good cause, you somehow generate this energy and you spread this energy so that’s what helps us to stay 24 hours,” Lutsenko said.

Lutsenko said this is something the dance studio does every quarter, selecting a new non-profit to help out each time.

More information on the event and how to donate can be found here. Monetary donations as well as furniture and other supplies can be dropped off at the dance studio at 2727 W Beltline Hwy on Madison’s west side.

