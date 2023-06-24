MPD in search of man accused of groping woman at Kwik Trip

The Madison Police Department is needing the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a...
The Madison Police Department is needing the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a groping incident.(City of Madison Police Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused a groping a woman at an area Kwik Trip.

Police were dispatched to the Kwik Trip on the 2500 block of Fish Hatchery Road at around 10 p.m. on June 6. That is where a woman said a stranger inappropriately touched her from behind.

MPD is now asking the public to help identify the man wanted in the incident. If you recognize the person pictured contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

According to MPD, this remains an active investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

16 years later: Family of Kelly Nolan offering reward for information on her killing
Chicago Cubs' team players practice during a training session ahead of the baseball match...
Cardinals and Cubs balance fun and business ahead of weekend London series
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting...
Willy Adames homers twice, drives in 5 as the Brewers down the Guardians 7-1
Arlington wholesale dealer gets license revoked