MPD in search of man accused of groping woman at Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused a groping a woman at an area Kwik Trip.

Police were dispatched to the Kwik Trip on the 2500 block of Fish Hatchery Road at around 10 p.m. on June 6. That is where a woman said a stranger inappropriately touched her from behind.

MPD is now asking the public to help identify the man wanted in the incident. If you recognize the person pictured contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

According to MPD, this remains an active investigation.

