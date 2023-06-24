PHMDC continuing to expand free sexual, reproductive health services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin one year ago, Public Health Madison & Dane County has continued to expand their sexual and reproductive health services.

The agency announced Friday that it has added new services, including free, long-term pregnancy prevention and all-options pregnancy counseling to it’s Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) clinic. Increased staffing and hours have also been added, the agency said.

According to PHMDC, IUDs are the most effective, non-permanent birth control option, which they now offer to anyone who needs it.

“Our mission is to provide critical reproductive and sexual health services to anyone who needs it, especially people with low income and those who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Stephanie West, Public Health Supervisor. “That goal became more important than ever a year ago when the healthcare landscape shifted drastically.”

The agency also launched it’s Reproductive Health Nurse Navigator program, which connects people to registered nurses to help them review all options for pregnancy.

“So the program is essentially designed to meet that increased need for coordination and, and also for education and, and resources on not only what to do if you do become pregnant, but also how to potentially prevent that pregnancy which is where some of the other new resources come into play, Communications Director for PHMDC Morgan Finke said.

Finke added getting help is as easing as sending a text to or calling (608) 680-0833 or filling out a short contact form. To make an appointment at the sexual health clinic, call (608) 243-0411.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.