Sauk Co. woman reflects on one-year anniversary of losing husband in hit-and-run

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - One year after losing her husband in a hit-and-run crash, a Sauk Co. woman is now sharing her story.

This comes after the suspect in the incident plead no contest to felony charges in Sauk Co. Court Friday. Patricia Kierski was among dozens of friends and family at the hearing.

Patricia described the past week as “extremely difficulty” as her family continues to recover from the loss of Michael Kierski.

“This was emotionally quiet difficult,” Patricia said.

Michael Kierski died June 20, 2022 after he was hit while riding his bike.

“I have four children who need my support now more than ever,” Patricia said.

This was the first year Kierski’s four kids experienced Father’s Day without their father.

“Of course, losing your father, not what you not what you expect,” Patricia said. “We’ve had to stick through days like this being very difficult, but we’ve just made up our minds that this is the way it has to be.”

Patricia said Friday’s hearing in Sauk Co. Court gave her family a small dose of closure.

“As a victim, we don’t always agree with the punishment because punishment never brings that person back, but punishment is all we have,” Patricia said.

Patricia’s attorney said a sentencing for the suspect will likely come in September.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.