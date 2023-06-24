The wait is over: rain arrives tonight!

Showers & storms overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a very long time, a solid rain chance will be moving in tonight. Janesville, Baraboo, and Lone Rock haven’t seen a half-inch of rain in 68 days! While we’re looking at scattered rain rather than widespread downpours, the fact that rain chances last through Monday afternoon is promising.

A cold front will approach this evening, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms with it. The most energy is on the leading edge of the front, so rain will likely be the most widespread right before it passes through: between 8 PM tonight - 1 AM Sunday. This is when most of us will see the bulk of our rain accumulation. Our severe threat is low, but some strong wind gusts could be possible in the southwest part of the state.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through Sunday. Skies will remain cloudy and temperatures much cooler after the front passes through. Highs will be in the mid-70s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Humidity levels will be noticeably higher, with dew points in the mid-60s.

Off and on light showers will linger through Monday as this system slowly edges its way east. Rain totals from this system will be between a half-inch to an inch in most of southern Wisconsin, however, a few lucky locations could see up to an inch and a half.

A cool start to the workweek won’t last long: we’ll climb back to the mid-80s by the latter half of the week. We’ll watch for additional rain chances on Friday and next Saturday.

