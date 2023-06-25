Additional rain chances today

Lingering showers today

Even cooler tomorrow

Warmer by late-week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We finally got some rain last night!! Not everyone saw downpours, but every little bit is helpful at this point. As this system slowly progresses eastward, some showers will linger over the next two days.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered to isolated showers will continue through today. There will definitely be some dry periods between batches of rain with some peeks of sunshine, and most rain will be light. Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday with highs in the 70s, though humidity levels will be much higher thanks to the rain. Winds will be on the breezier side out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Some rain will still linger into Monday, though that will likely be more confined to southeastern Wisconsin. Highs will still be cool in the mid and lower 70s. Winds will be strong out of the northwest with gusts over 20 mph at times.

Additional rain accumulations over the next two days will be minor.

Looking Ahead...

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, with highs back near the seasonal average. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will last through Thursday. We’ll watch for additional, small disturbances to move through later in the week which could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the region.

