The impacts of depression for stroke survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every year, the CDC reports over 795,000 strokes happen across the U.S. For the people who suffer the medical incident, recovery can take weeks, months, and in some cases, years. And for many, the battle back is not just psychical but mental.

“It’s a long recovery. You have to be patient,” said stroke survivor Jessica Godfroy. “I literally cannot do all the stuff I used to be able to do. But now, the new life, I’ve learned to concept things in a new aspect, but the grips of reality is I can’t work.”

Godfroy suffered a stroke back on September 27th, 2020. She says months and months of work have gotten her to the point of using a wheelchair and walker to get around. While the effort to get psychically better has been tremendous, just as important is keeping her mental health on track.

“There are times when I will have breakdowns and cry because I can’t go back to work. I can’t do normal things,” said Godfroy. “I mean, it’s a toll.”

According to the American Heart Association, one-third of stroke survivors suffer from Poststroke Depression or PSD. SSM Health vascular neurologist Dr. Matthew Ronck says this can impact other areas of recovery.

“One of the features of depression is psychomotor slowing, so when patients who are participating in physical therapy to help with their recovery, if they have depression, they don’t have the same level of drive to participate with therapies and really engage at the at the level that is really needed to help maximize the recovery,” said Dr. Ronck.

Godfroy says the key for her was a good support system of therapists and family and talking to someone right away.

“It is so important to talk to somebody; if you need help, you need to speak to somebody you need to talk up. You need to say something. You cannot be battling your Demons by yourself,” said Godfroy.

SSM Health says the behavioral team will work with the stroke team for referrals. The website is on SSM Health’s web page. You can also get immediate mental health help through crisis services; just text or call 988.

