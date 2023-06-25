Madison native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison native swept the title of Miss Wisconsin 2023 among 25 other candidates.

Lila Szyryj, 21-year-old, received $12,500 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards.

She won preliminary talent and evening wear award honors, earning an additional $750 in scholarships. Szyryj performed a classical piano solo, ‘”Revolutionary Etude” by Chopin.

Her community service initiative is Breaking Down Breaking News - working toward educating and interacting with the public on media literacy as it relates to our understanding of each other.

She says that recognizes that there is fear in the unknown and as Miss Wisconsin aims to teach generations to embrace our differences in cultures and recognize misinformation.

Szyryj serves as an associate producer at NBC15 and was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome Lila into the Miss Wisconsin family as we celebrate our 60th year in Oshkosh ,” said Brenda Baudo, executive director of the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization. “Her energy and enthusiasm for the organization is apparent and we look forward to her serving as Miss Wisconsin 2023.”

Szyryj will have the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America 2024.

The top five Court of Honor include:

First Runner-up, Miss Rock River Valley, Mandi Genord, Montello, $3,000 Scholarship

Second Runner-up, Miss Madison, Paige Eide, La Crosse, $1,500 Scholarship

Third Runner-up, Miss West Allis, Jasmine Peck, St. Francis, $1,250 Scholarship

Fourth Runner-up, Miss Great Lakes, Jenna Zeihen, Kenosha, $1,000 Scholarship

