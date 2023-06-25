Madison native Peter Liu wins silver at Special Olympics World Games

BERLIN, Germany (WMTV) - Peter Liu will return to the Badger state with a silver medal from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

On Friday, Liu and his team made up of Liam Price, Gina Grant and Kearsty McCoy won silver in the 4x50 medley relay. Grant also claimed a gold medal in the 1500m freestyle event.

Madison native Peter Liu competing at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. (Special Olympics USA)

Liu also placed sixth overall in the 200m breaststroke finals.

The Special Olympics World Games will have their closing ceremony on Sunday, June 25.

