A Milder and Cloudy Monday

Scattered showers tonight

Winds ramp up on Monday

Sunnier weather starts Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thunderstorms last night and now milder temperatures and cleaner air across our area. The heaviest showers have tracked east and we are now on the backside of the storm. Through the rest of Sunday and overnight into Monday, it will just be some intermittent and lighter showers passing through. Additional rainfall totals are not expected to be substantial. We also had a big drop in our highs today compared to yesterday, just reaching into the upper 70s here, about 15 degrees lower.

What’s Coming Up...

As we start the work week, Monday is going to remain cloudy and breezy. Winds will be picking up and could be gusting to over 25 mph. Our highs will drop a few more degrees from Sunday and only top out in the lower 70s. Beginning on Tuesday and then heading through Friday, we’re looking for more sun and temperatures heading back into the lower and then upper 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Our next drought update comes out on Thursday and the best guess is that there won’t be any change to our southwestern counties since they had the majority of rain last night, but for our northern counties, we could still see some worsening.

