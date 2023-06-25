Olbrich Botanical Gardens hosts Sala Thai Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year marks the 190th anniversary of U.S.-Thai diplomatic relations, and Olbrich Botanical Gardens held a festival Sunday to celebrate.

The Sala Thai Festival ran 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured music and dance performances, workshops, food, and more, organizers explained.

The food offered included Thai dishes from Monsoon Siam and Sa-Bai Thong, as well as grilled cheese sandwiches from Melted.

The Frautschi Family Learning Center hosted the cultural arts activities for the day, which included making fish-shaped wind mobiles and lotus-shaped boats, organizers said.

Performances brought the Adem Tesfaye Band, Klong Yao Parade, and more to the Evjue Commons, which was continuously filled with song and dance from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers say Olbrich Gardens collaborated with the Royal Thai Consulate-General of Chicago to put on the day’s events.

Admission was free for all ages.

