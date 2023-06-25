Roe anniversary sees protests, counter-protests

(WNDU)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Both pro-choice and pro-life groups held events in Madison in response to last year’s ruling.

March for Life Wisconsin held a rally outside the State Capitol Saturday. Hundreds gathered, with a mix of both pro-life and pro-choice supporters.

Attendee Jo Ellen Kilkenny says she wasn’t always a pro-life supporter.

“I used to be pro-choice, and what did change my mind was the birth of my son with severe disabilities. And I realized then that we all have dignity,” Kilkenny said.

Pro-choice counter-protester Ginger Baier said she’s been a longtime activist for abortion rights.

“I’m an activist from way back. My mother was an activist, my sister was an activist. So, I’ll continue to do this until abortion is legal in the United States,” she said.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin also held an event. Pro-choice supporters spent time knocking on doors in Madison.

Event organizers say the event was a success.

