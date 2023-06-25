Sauk Co. finds possible crystal meth, heroin in narcotics search

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people will be charged with a variety of drug-related charges after a narcotics search in Baraboo Friday.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the 400 block of 11th Street in Baraboo and found substances they believe to be crystal methamphetamine and heroin.

Police say ten people were contacted at the residence.

Eight people ranging from 25 to 45 years old face charges including Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Heroin and Crystal Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be referred.

