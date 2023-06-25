Wisconsin DNR pushes ATV, UTV safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far this year, there have already been 13 deadly crashes involving ATVs or UTVs in Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, that puts the state on track to pass last year’s total of 21 deaths.

Officials are now sharing safety reminders.

“Helmets save lives. I’ve been to countless scenes where a helmet has saved a life no doubt. And with UTVs, those seatbelts are there for a reason. Those seatbelts also, many scenes, and those seatbelts are attributed to saving lives,” Northeast Wisconsin DNR Recreation Warden Marcus Medina said.

Officials also recommend checking equipment before getting out on trails.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.