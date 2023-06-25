Wisconsin DNR pushes ATV, UTV safety

(WBAY)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far this year, there have already been 13 deadly crashes involving ATVs or UTVs in Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, that puts the state on track to pass last year’s total of 21 deaths.

Officials are now sharing safety reminders.

“Helmets save lives. I’ve been to countless scenes where a helmet has saved a life no doubt. And with UTVs, those seatbelts are there for a reason. Those seatbelts also, many scenes, and those seatbelts are attributed to saving lives,” Northeast Wisconsin DNR Recreation Warden Marcus Medina said.

Officials also recommend checking equipment before getting out on trails.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Sauk Co. finds possible crystal meth, heroin in narcotics search
Roe anniversary sees protests, counter-protests
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe at a town hall organized by Rep. Ron Tuslar, (R)...
GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices
Every year, the CDC reports over 795,000 strokes happen across the U.S. For the people who...
The impacts of depression for stroke survivors