15 Flashback: The Woman in the Picture

This story titled "The Woman in the Picture" originally aired in 2018 and won a regional Emmy Award.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. To Jerry Huffman of Fitchburg, one photo of his Dad always spoke volumes.

“We grew up with that picture,” Huffman explained. “Every once in awhile, Dad (a WWII veteran) would take a couple of photos out of a box and show us a couple of medals he’d won, a couple of souvenirs he brought home, and there was always the picture of Dad with this woman and this kid. It meant so much to him because it was taken the day the war was over.”

Huffman’s father, Paul, was a tank driver in the U.S. Army who helped defeat the Nazis and liberate what was then Czechoslovakia. On the day the Nazis surrendered to the Allies in Europe, Paul Huffman celebrated with local citizens, and posed for a photograph with a young woman and a boy in the Czech town of Blatna.

“The emotion I take from him in that picture is that he looks really tired, but he looks really relieved too. He’s 19 years old, he’s survived a war, and he’s gonna go home,” Huffman continued.

Paul Huffman poses with 2 residents of Blatna on the day the Allies liberated Europe. (NBC15)

Jerry’s Dad always appreciated the way the residents of Blatna treated the American soldiers and took care of them at the war’s end. In 1985, he and Jerry tried to go see the town and say thanks, but they couldn’t get past the Soviet Iron Curtain.

After Jerry’s Dad was gone, a question lingered. “I wanted to find out who that woman was”--the woman in the picture.

Jerry spent years trying to track her down. He was just about to give up when he asked the Czech Ambassador to help. That led to a story in a Czech newspaper...and ultimately to relatives of the woman, whose name is Blazena. “They were having breakfast one morning, turned the page of the paper, and Mom was in the newspaper,” Huffman said.

“I thought maybe we would get lucky and somebody would say, yeah, that’s Blazena, she lived here but she died 30 years ago. They’re like, no, she’s 92, she lives on her own, and she’s dying to meet you guys.”

During a week when residents of Blatna celebrate Liberation Day--dressing like American soldiers, driving American jeeps--

Jerry was invited to see the small town his father helped liberate. He also was invited to meet Blazena, the woman in the picture taken 73 years ago.

Sitting around a table in Blazena’s apartment, looking at the photo, Huffman said to Blazena, “What I see in his face is relief. He wasn’t going to die, you weren’t going to die, the boy wasn’t going to die.”

Huffman described the meeting as, “one of the most emotional moments in my life. You could feel it, you could see it in her eyes. She kept looking at the picture, she’d pat my hand.” It was hard to believe the woman from that memorable day in his father’s past, was there in his presence.

Becoming emotional while looking at the picture with her, Huffman told Blazena, “It doesn’t matter if you were together 10 seconds or 10 days. In that moment, you were really kind, and that made him so happy. So, for that moment....thank you. It was kindness. It was kindness what you did.” Through a translator, while holding Huffman’s hand, Blazena said, “They (the Americans) were kind as well.”

Huffman said, “I don’t think Dad was ever able to say goodbye or thank you...so when I was able to tell Blazena it was pretty emotional.

To be able to thank the town for what they did for Dad and all of those soldiers, that was overwhelming...it really was. For my Dad I got to change his story just a little bit, and he got to say, thank you. Even if I was the one delivering the message 73 years later. That’s pretty cool. That’s really pretty cool.”

And the boy in the picture? Jerry says people in the Czech Republic believe he left with the American soldiers in 1945 and emigrated to the United States.

UPDATE: Jerry tells us Blazena is now in her late 90s and living in a senior living center in Blatna. She still very grateful to have been a part of this story.

In 2018, Jerry Huffman met Blazena, the young woman in the picture with his father at the end of WWII. (Family photo)

