Amber Alert issued for baby taken in California

Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in California have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old baby girl.

Itzel Sanchez was taken from Lancaster, California, on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. She’s described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said the suspect in her disappearance is Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez, 25, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a white tank top and silver shorts and driving a 2007 silver Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates AUI-X94.

From left, Sabrina Sanchez and Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez are believed to have the child....
From left, Sabrina Sanchez and Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez are believed to have the child. Sanchez-Jimenez is believed to be armed and dangerous.(Source: NCMEC)

Police said Sanchez-Jimenez is accompanied by 31-year-old Sabrina Sanchez, described as 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and black dress, pink shorts and a black puma shirt.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office at 213-229-1700.

A Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.
A Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

Sounders, a world record-breaking diving dog, is competing in San Diego to try and break his...
Dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
Fond du Lac boy, 7, dies after being hit by car
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary and family member found stabbed to death, police say
American Girl fans from around the world attend final MCM benefit sale