Beloit police warn fireworks especially danger right now

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Fourth of July and fireworks go together like Lexington and Concord. Many Americans cannot wait to fire them off to mark our nation’s birth. However, they can be dangerous; and, this year they pose an extra risk, the Beloit Police Dept. warns.

Fireworks always present safety concerns. In 2020 alone, eighteen people died from fireworks-related injuries and more than 15,000 were injured, according to Consumer Product Safety Commissions figure. Drought conditions and windy weather add to the danger by increasing the risk of fire, BPD points out.

“With as dry as it has been, it’s amazing folks are still blasting off fireworks all around their neighborhoods,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “With the wind the way it is, our friends with the big red trucks tell us the fire danger is high.”

BPD’s post included a charred field, which the police department indicated what was left after fireworks sparked a fire. It noted that the field was just one of multiple instances in recent days.

The police department went on to empathize with people who like to take advantage of the holiday to set off fireworks, referencing the lights on their patrol cruisers and joking that they like bright lights too. BPD also pointed out that the wrong kind of fireworks can lead to a citation, but that price is nothing compared to the cost of a home damaged by fire or a trip to the hospital.

“In the interest of not burning the city down, we would ask for everyone to give the blow up kind of fireworks a break.”

