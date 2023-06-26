Businesses along East Wash. voice concerns with losses amid roadwork

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction along East Washington Avenue between Breese Stevens Field and the Capitol Building began on April 13th, scheduled to end in the fall. For businesses up and down the thoroughfare, it is already taking a chunk out of more than the pavement.

“Nobody wants to come down here, and I’ve heard this from several clients,” said Chalmers Jewelers owner Scott Chalmers. “It’s terrible. We’re down at least 40% in business. This is not good. And unfortunately, our city is doing nothing for our businesses.”

Chalmers says the bad traffic and sidewalk work cutting down foot traffic is taking its toll and hurting more than just his shop. Vintage Brewing Company says sales are down 20% to 30% and attribute it to construction. Because of lost sales, the restaurant says it cut eight to 10 jobs in the past six weeks. Cargo Coffee also reports slow business, citing traffic problems as a concern for a company with a drive-through.

“I would just say hang in there with us,” said the city’s engineering division spokesperson Hannah Mohelnitzky.

She empathizes with businesses in the area but says construction is part of what comes with a growing city.

“That requires more city resources to make sure that everything is sound from a construction perspective when it comes to specs on the roads and public right-of-way,” said Mohelnitzky.

Business owners like Chalmers say they are frustrated with continued losses and what he calls a lack of communication. He says for him and surrounding owners; it marks a third year of construction on their doorstep with no sign of relief any time soon.

“This is the third year in a row. Our business has been devastated by the construction of Blair Street, across from Blair Street all the way to John Nolan Drive, and now this is all going,” said Chalmers.

He calls for the city to give him and other impacted owners financial compensation to help keep them afloat as they struggle to bring in customers. According to the city website, the construction on East Wash. is planned for the next several months.

